Israeli Airstrikes Claim Dozens Of Lives, Injure Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- A series of Israeli airstrikes targeted several regions in Gaza early Tuesday, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries, including among children and women.Palestinian sources confirmed the devastating impact of the strikes, revealing that Israeli warplanes targeted a school serving as a shelter for displaced individuals in the al-Falouja area, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza. Additionally, at least nine homes in the Beit Lahia project faced the brunt of the airstrikes, leading to deaths among displaced civilians, including children and women.Responding to the escalating situation, Gaza's Ministry of Health, in a coordinated effort with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), facilitated the evacuation of 200 patients from the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City to the southern part of the Strip. This move followed an alarming Israeli strike on the Indonesian Hospital, a facility now bearing the scars of a violent assault.Ashraf al-Qudra, the ministry's spokesperson, detailed the evacuation, emphasizing the Israeli military's blockade of the hospital and expressed apprehension regarding the repetition of similar actions witnessed at al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical facility, subjected to Israeli inspection operations since last Wednesday.The evacuation operation from a hospital near the Jabalia refugee camp, conducted in conjunction with the ICRC, was a measure implemented by medical professionals after an Israeli military strike targeted an ambulance in northern Gaza, adding to the growing concern for civilian safety amidst the conflict.Al-Qudra stressed, "There are still 400 patients in the hospital, and we are collaborating with the ICRC to ensure their safe evacuation," underscoring the plight of approximately two thousand displaced individuals within and surrounding the hospital premises.Earlier reports from Hamas indicated the deployment of Israeli tanks and armored vehicles near the hospital vicinity, firing in its direction. Gaza's Ministry of Health mourned the loss of 12 lives due to an Israeli airstrike on the Indonesian Hospital in a statement issued on Monday.Further complicating the situation, Gaza City and the northern region witnessed a disruption in communication and internet services following targeted Israeli strikes on communication towers, exacerbating the challenges faced by civilians in the midst of this war.The relentless assault by the Israeli occupation on Gaza, now spanning 46 consecutive days, has resulted in civilian deaths, infrastructure damage, and widespread destruction since October 7. Thousands of Palestinians, including children and women, have been killed, primarily due to the extensive airstrikes and attacks on various fronts.The ongoing conflict has seen intense Israeli airstrikes across multiple areas in the Strip, claiming numerous lives and causing substantial injuries. Residential buildings, towers, institutions, and critical infrastructure have been devastatingly impacted.Citing the most recent, yet preliminary figures released by Gaza's governmental media office, the toll since October 7 includes over 13,300 deaths, with 5,600 children and 3,550 women among the deceased. Over 31,000 individuals have sustained injuries, with 75% comprising children and women. Additionally, the deaths among medical professionals amount to 201 doctors, nurses, and paramedics, with 22 Civil Defense personnel and 60 journalists also tragically losing their lives.