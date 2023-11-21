QIS Announces Outstanding Success Of IGCSE Cohort

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar International School (QIS) has announced the outstanding success of its 2023 IGCSE, AS, and A2 cohort, who have garnered exceptional recognition from both the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) and Pearson Edexcel exam boards.

What sets this achievement apart is the remarkable success in the Pearson Edexcel examinations, where QIS students have not only excelled but have also set new records. They have secured 3 highest mark in Qatar awards, 2 highest mark in the Middle East awards, and an astounding 7 highest mark in the World Awards.

Notably, QIS students have secured 6 Top in Qatar awards and 3 High Achiever Awards from CIE.

Additionally, they have earned an impressive 27 High Achiever Awards from Pearson Edexcel, a testament to their dedication and hard work and an unprecedented collection of top marks.

“We couldn't be more proud of our students for their remarkable achievements. Their success is a testament to their unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the exceptional quality of education provided at Qatar International School,” said Executive Principal of Qatar International School Deane Baker.

“As a British International School supporting Qatar with its educational vision, it is also particularly pleasing to see 4 of the Highest Mark in the World awards being secured in Arabic Language options.”