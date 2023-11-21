Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms reaching truce agreement with Israel ‘close’

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh confirmed that coming to a cease-fire agreement with Israel is “close.”



“The movement has submitted its response to the brothers in Qatar and the mediators, and we are approaching a truce agreement,” Haniyeh stated in a post on social media without giving additional specifics.



It is noteworthy that on Monday evening, a number of family members of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas opted to leave a meeting with representatives of the Israeli government.



An Israeli newspaper declared that “many relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza withdrew from a meeting with members of the war government on Monday, expressing disappointment when told that the goals of freeing the hostages and overthrowing Hamas are equally important.”



Since the unexpected October 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, leading to Israel's airstrikes on Gaza, the latest data from Palestinian authorities indicate a devastating toll: at least 13,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with over 9,000 among them being women and children. Additionally, more than 30,000 others have sustained injuries.



Israel's continuous air and ground attacks have led to extensive destruction, affecting numerous buildings, including hospitals, mosques, as well as churches, within the besieged enclave.



The Israeli blockade has severed Gaza from essential resources like fuel, electricity, and water, significantly reducing aid deliveries. Despite mounting calls for a cease-fire, Tel Aviv has refused to consider one until the release of hostages held by Hamas.

