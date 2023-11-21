Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 3.52 To USD 85.79 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 3.52 to USD 85.79 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 82.27 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

At the global level, the price of the Brent crude increased by USD 1.71 to USD 82.32 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by USD 2.39 to USD 77.83 pb. (end)

