Projected Temperature Surge For Remainder Of Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- A notable temperature surge is forecast on Tuesday alongside relatively cold conditions prevailing in most areas. Moderate weather is forecast for the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with the emergence of low-altitude clouds and moderate northwesterly winds.As per the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, an additional uptick in temperatures is anticipated on Wednesday, ushering in pleasant weather in most regions. However, moderate conditions will persist in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by clouds at medium and high altitudes.Active southeast winds are also expected, potentially causing dust storms, notably in desert areas, leading to reduced horizontal visibility.Thursday will witness a continued rise in temperatures, maintaining a pleasant climate across most areas while moderating in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. A likelihood of morning showers, accompanied by thunder, is foreseen in the far eastern desert regions, and the day will see moderate northeast winds, shifting to northwesterly by evening.Temperatures across different areas today are estimated to vary, ranging between 17-10 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 15-8 in West Amman, 14-18 in the northern highlands, and 27-17 degrees Celsius in the Gulf of Aqaba.