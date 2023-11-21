One Killed, Three Wounded In Israeli Air Raids Along S. Lebanon Border

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 21 (NNN-NNA) – Israeli drones, yesterday carried out ten air raids on several villages and towns in southern Lebanon, killing one and wounding three others, Lebanese military sources said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli heavy artillery fired more than 250 shells on 27 Lebanese towns and villages on the borderline, causing material damage, according to the sources.

The same sources said, Lebanon, for the first time, launched four Burkan-type rockets into northern Israel, and its fighters targeted several Israeli sites along the borderline with Lebanon.

According to security reports, the total number of casualties since Oct 8, reached 104 people, including 80 members of Hezbollah.

The Lebanon-Israel border has witnessed increased tension for six weeks after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards Israel on Oct 8, in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day.– NNN-NNA

