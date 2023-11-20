Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Shelling Of Indonesian Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli shelling of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, which led to the death and injury of a number of patients and wounded people. Qatar considers this an extension of the occupation's approach in targeting hospitals, schools and population centers in the Strip, and a flagrant violation of international laws and agreements, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar's call for the establishment of an international commission to investigate the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians in Gaza Strip. It also calls on the international community to act urgently to deter Israel from committing more massacres and to provide the necessary protection for more than two thousands of displaced people who are sheltering there, along with the sick, wounded and medical personnel.

The Ministry expresses Qatar's full solidarity with the Republic of Indonesia in all political and legal steps it takes to deal with this brutal crime.