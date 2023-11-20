(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Digital Transformation Summit India Announces The Top 100 Digital Leaders In India



MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Digital Transformation Summit, India, a premier event at the forefront of technological innovation, is thrilled to unveil DT 100, a prestigious initiative that recognises the remarkable achievements of technology leaders in India.

Organized by Exito Media Concepts, DT 100 aims to honour individuals who have made exceptional contributions to advancing technology in the region.

Representing a diverse array of sectors, each leader has displayed exceptional prowess in leveraging technology to drive transformative changes within their respective domains, playing a crucial role in shaping the digital landscape of India.

The DT 100 felicitation will take place at the Digital Transformation Summit in Mumbai on the 6th of December. The event promises to be a gathering of industry leaders, tech visionaries, and innovators from across the country, providing a platform for networking and knowledge exchange.

As we eagerly anticipate the Digital Transformation Summit, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 100 leaders who are paving the way for a digitally empowered future.

Here is the esteemed DT 100 list:

Haryyaksha Ghosh - Chief Data Officer, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.Swapnil Rajepawar - IT & Digital Pro. Head ,SACG Capsules Pvt. Ltd.Swapnil Rajepawar - Head of Analytics, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company LimitedDinesh Agrawalla - Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF)Kamalesh Tripathi - Head IT Infrastructure, Ageas Federal Life InsuranceRamkrishna Shivchandra Mishra - Head - IT Applications, Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company LtdG Radhakrishna Pillai - Chief Information Officer, Agilus Diagnostics LtdBijender Kumar M - Sr. General Manager & Chief Information Security Officer, Alkem Laboratories Ltd.Mohanachandran - Head-IT,Maharashtra, Apollo HospitalsSarfaraz Miller - Head - Information Technology, Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd.Shabbir Badra - Vice President Information Technology, Apraava EnergyBhushan Deshpande - Chief Information Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel IndiaBalram Choudhary - CISO, ASK Investment managers ltdSaumil Purani - Vice President Information Technology, Axis BankSubodh Rane - Senior Vice President of Technology, Axis BankRajneesh Srivastava - Vice President - Information Technology, Axis Bank.Milind Korgaonkar- Chief Information Officer & Chief Digital Officer ,Bajaj Electricals Ltd.Sanjay Kumar Tripathi - Head of Information Technology, Bestseller IndiaBhaskar Rao - Chief Information Security Officer, Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) LimitedParag Jain - CIO-Head of CIB Global Banking and Shared Services Transversal IT, BNP ParibasPankaj Srivastava - Head - IT, Brookfield RenewableAllauddin Mohamad - Global Head - Information Technology, Camlin Fine SciencesVishal Bhatia - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Canara BankKamal Sharma - Senior Director, Carrier Technologies India LimitedPrateek Shirod - Head IT & Digital, CEAT Tyres LimitedDr. Jitendra Panchal - Sr. Vice President - Technology, Central Depository Services (India) LimitedBoman Nakra - Chief Information Officer, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment BankRajnish Gurchale - Head IT - Applications, D'Decor Exports Pvt LtdSuresh Nadar - Group CIO, Dr. Batras Group of CompaniesShreevar Narayan - Chief Technology Officer, ecofyDeepa Duraisamy - Vice President, Head - Data, Edelweiss Tokio Life InsuranceKamlesh Jain - Global CIO, EPL LimitedSubhash Shelke - Corporate CIO - Head of SAP & Applications, Essar GroupSivakumar Nandipati - Chief Digital Officer, Fedbank Financial Services LtdTejas Maniar - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Fino Payments Bank LtdAshok Tiwari - Chief Information Officer, Finolex Cables LtdJohnson David - Chief Technology Officer, Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt. LtdVikram P Arora - Chief Information Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company LimitedVinay Morje - Vice President - Head of Digital Transformation, Grasim Industries Limited | Pulp & FibreDilip Lakkireddy- Head IT Infrastructure & Information Security, Green Ply Industries Limited.Nagraj Rao - Director Of Information Technology, Hatwari Automation LLPTejasvi Addagada - Senior Vice President, Head- Enterprise Data Management, Data Office, HDFC BankAyan De - Head - Enterprise Technology, HDFC LifeJohn Rajesh P - Head - Digital Applications Technology, ICICI Prudential AMC LtdSankaranarayanan Raghavan - Chief Technology and Data Officer, IndiaFirst LifePrasad Patkar - Head Of Information Security, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company LimitedMeheriar Patel - Group Chief Information Officer, Jeena & CompanyKrushna Sahoo - Director of Information Technology, JM Financial Services Ltd.Manish Kumar Singh - Regional IT Director - Janssen AsPAC Supply Chain, Johnson & JohnsonG.Venkateshwaran - Vice President - IT & Digital Solutions, Jsw Steel Limited, MumbaiGaurav Kushwaha - Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO), Jubilant Ingrevia LimitedMelwyn Rebeiro - Director-Head IT GRC,Regional CISO & DPO, Julius BaerSaugata Basu - Group Chief Digital and Information Officer, Kalpataru GroupPradipta Patro - Head IT & GCISO, KEC International Limited (An RPG Group Company)Rahul Kumar Verma - Associate Director of Information Technology, KenvueSrinivasan Raman - Chief Information Officer, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani HospitalSuhail Siddiqui - Head - IT Corporate Functions, L&T FinanceMathur Vadadoriya - Chief Technology Officer, LKP Securities LtdDilip Mishra - Senior Vice President, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd.Mayuresh Purandare - Head IT - Infrastructure & Security, Marico Industries Private LimitedAnand Pratap Tomar - Chief Information Officer (CIO), McDonalds India (HRPL)Rajgopal Nayak- Chief Technology Officer, Metro Brands LimitedDr N - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Multi Commodity Exchange of India LtdLalit Wadhwani - Chief Information Officer, Mumbai Newsbox Pvt. Ltd.Vijayraj Bhosale - Head IT & CISO, National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd.Arpanarghya Saha - Chief Digital Officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management LtdNarendra Addagatla - AVP- IT Infrastructure, Nirmal BangSatyajit Mozar - Chief Information Officer, OmniActive Health Technologies LimitedSudip Mazumder - Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, PGP Glass Pvt. LtdDhaval V Pandya- Corporate Chief Information Officer (CIO), Piramal Enterprises LimitedSumit Garg - Global CIO - Piramal Pharma Solutions, Piramal PharmaTejas Shah- Head IT Infra/ Apps, Prince Pipes and Fittings LtdRupesh Nirgude - Chief Information and Digital Officer, Prism Johnson LimitedJitesh Save - General Manager - IT, Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. LtdDr. Amrut Urkude - Chief Information Officer, Reliance Polyester LimitedJoji Joseph - Asst Vice President - Information Technology, Reliance PowerKiran Komatla - Group CTO, Restaurant Brands AsiaRajkumar Ayyella - Chief Information Officer, RPG Group(KEC International Limited)Linumon Thomas - Digital Leader, SanofiSourabh Surendranath - Chief Digital Officer, SBI SecuritiesDurgesh Mankar - AVP & CISO - Sodexo SVC India Pvt. Ltd.Dharmvir Kumar Singh - Chief Information Officer, Spandana Sphoorty Financial LimitedRupendra Kumar Nigam - VP - IT ( Head IT), Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.Rasvinder Singh Nagpal- Lead -IT Infrastructure & Networks, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LTD.Milind Khamkar- Group CIO, Super MaxSudheer Muvva - Chief Technology Officer, Suryoday Small Finance Bank LtdDeepak Sakpal - Associate Vice President - IT, Sushil Financial Services Private LimitedSunil Kumar - CTO & Head - T&A, The Great Eastern Shipping Co. LtdSunil Nair - Vice President IT, The Phoenix Mills LtdTanushree Sarkar - IT Director, Thermo Fisher ScientificKumaresan M.- Head Of Information Technology, Unichem Laboratories LimitedRajnish Khare - Chief Digital Officer, Union Bank of IndiaGovind Joshi - Chief Information Officer, USV PRIVATE LIMITEDVishwas Mhatre - Head of Information Technology, Vinati Organics LimitedNisha Dulhani - VP - Big Data and Advanced Analytics, Vodafone Idea LTDPankaj Singh - Global CIO, VVF India LimitedDr. Ravi Sharma PhD - Head of Information Technology, Wanbury LimitedPankaj Srivastava - Director of IT, Wellington SchoolAtul Srivastava- Chief Information Officer, Welspun GroupVijay Kumar - Chief Technology Officer, Xanadu Reality Limited.

For more information about the Digital Transformation Summit India and the DT 100, please visit