Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Gaming Client, NY Park Placing Expansion Orders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP)

has announced that two existing customers are expanding their orders and coverage -

a strong indication of the company's success as a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems. According to the announcement, the orders, called“expansion sales,” were for one K5 autonomous security robot and one for the K1 Call Box.

The company noted that a Kansas City casino has become the eighth property to deploy the K5 ASR under a

larger master agreement announced earlier this year. The agreement was with an entertainment company and operator of integrated entertainment, sports content and casinos. Based on the agreement, Knightscope technologies, including ASRs and blue light communication systems, are now deployed in 43 properties across the United States. Expansion over the last two months has included properties in Nevada, Iowa, Illinois and Louisiana.

The company also announced that a riverside park in New York that is being redeveloped has added another K1 Call Box. The order is designed to expand direct access to emergency services for individuals. The redevelopment of the park includes a playground with water-spray features, a synthetic turf field, a sloping sun lawn, sculptural shade structures, an elevated walkway with seating, an“all-ages” slide and a sunset deck complete with bistro tables, chaise lounges and two-tiered walls with seating.

“[The park] will also feature flexible gathering areas surrounded by flowers and plants to provide space for organized or impromptu events,” the announcement stated.“And the phones throughout the park give additional peace of mind that help is just the push of a button away.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

