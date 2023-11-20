Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy Kamikaze Drone In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine eliminated an enemy combat UAV.

"With the help of a kamikaze drone, the invaders tried to hit the positions of border guards, but thanks to accurate and skillful shooting at the air target from small arms, the flight of the killer drone was stopped," the State Border Guard Service said.

The enemy copter exploded in the air and shattered into small fragments.

As Ukrinform reported, since February 24, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated about 319,210 invaders.

Illustrative photo: State Border Guard Service