War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 48 Enemy Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and repelled 48 enemy attacks at the front on Monday, November 20.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive operation on the Melitopol axis. In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders continued to carry out offensive (assault) actions.

The defenders are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian troops, depleting them along the entire front line.

In total, 54 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

Ukrainian aircraft launched two strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas.

In total, the Russian army carried out three air strikes and 12 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and settlements.

Photo: General Staff