Umerov, Austin Discuss Ukraine's Battlefield Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin have met and discussed Ukraine's plans regarding its further struggle against Russian armed aggression, as well as the current and future battlefield needs and how to fulfill them.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The parties discussed Ukraine's plans to counter Russian aggression; the current and future battlefield needs to fulfill them; and the ways of receiving further assistance from the United States and allies,” the report states.

Austin made an entry in the book of honored guests and after that talked to the Ukrainian military together with Umerov. The chief of the Pentagon praised their courage and assured them that the United States would continue to stand with Ukraine.

During the extended talks, the Ukrainian side was represented by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukrainian Defense First Deputy Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk, and Ukrainian Defense Deputy Minister Ivan Havryliuk.

A reminder that, on November 20, 2023, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin arrived in Kyiv and held talks with the Ukrainian leadership.