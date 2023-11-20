4.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Southern Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A 4.7-magnitude
earthquake has shaken southern Iran, the European Mediterranean
Seismological Center said, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 62 km southeast of the
city of Bandar Abbas. The seismic center was located at a depth of
10 km.
There have been no reports about victims or possible
damages.
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107459906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.