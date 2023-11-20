-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

4.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Southern Iran


11/20/2023 3:10:47 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 62 km southeast of the city of Bandar Abbas. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107459906

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search