4.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Southern Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 62 km southeast of the city of Bandar Abbas. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.