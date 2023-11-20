The Indonesian Embassy In Khartoum Facilitates The Return Of Indonesian Citizens From Conflict Areas In Sudan

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

​​The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Monday (20/11) facilitated the return to Indonesia of Indonesian citizen a.n. Ike Herlina (48 years old) from Bandung - West Java who works in Khartoum and was affected by the Sudan war.

Ike is a PMI in the household sector who works for a Sudanese citizen who originally lived in Bahri - Khartoum for 10

years. At the start of the conflict in Sudan, Ike chose to live in Omdurman with his employer. However, with the widespread armed conflict which continues to this day and threatens his safety and life, Ike asked the Indonesian Embassy for help to facilitate his return to Indonesia.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko, when sending off Ike's return from Port Sudan, expressed his gratitude that he was in a safe place and ready to return to his homeland to rejoin his family in his homeland. Ike's return to Indonesia was accompanied by officers from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum.

