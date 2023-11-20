Amir Meets Saudi Prince Turki

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met at his Lusail Palace office Monday with the visiting Saudi Arabian Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohamed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, and the accompanying delegation.

At the outset of the meeting, Prince Turki conveyed greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, to the Amir, and their wishes to His Highness of the best of health, and to the Qatari people continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Amir entrusted Prince Turki to convey his greetings to King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, wishing them good health and the brotherly Saudi people further development and growth.

The meeting touched on the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them. (QNA)

