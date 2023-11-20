(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures Start Week Flat













Advertisment





U.S. equity futures were little changed on Monday, as Wall Street started the shortened Thanksgiving holiday week.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials fell 32 points, or 0.1%, to 34,980.

Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 2.25 points, or 0.1%, at 4,525.25.

Futures for the NASDAQ inched up 0.25 points to 15,896.

Microsoft shares were up more than 1% after CEO Satya Nadella said former OpenAi chief Sam Altman will be joining the tech giant to lead a new AI research team.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday will also be a shortened trading day. Trading around the Thanksgiving holiday has been choppy in recent years, but November is still the best-performing month for the S&P 500, according to the Stock Traders' Almanac.

Despite the short week, there are some key catalysts for the market ahead. Nvidia reports earnings Tuesday. The chipmaker is this year's best-performing stock, up more than 200%.

Wall Street is coming off a winning weekly performance. The S&P 500 closed last week higher by 2.2% and the Dow added 1.9%, marking the first three-week streak for the indexes since July. The NASDAQ Composite finished the week higher by 2.4%, notching its best week since June.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.6% Monday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 1.9%.

Oil prices leaped $1.46 to $77.38 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices slipped $11.30 to $1,973.40 U.S. an ounce.





















MENAFN20112023000212011056ID1107458746