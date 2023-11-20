John Tuttle praises UAE's financial role, collaboration with NYSE

(MENAFN) John Tuttle, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the New York Stock Exchange and President of the New York Stock Exchange Institute, highlighted the UAE's robust position as a major player in the global financial landscape. According to Tuttle, the UAE's stature has been significantly strengthened through impactful economic projects and initiatives, positioning it as an ideal partner for the New York Stock Exchange to explore new markets.



In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Tuttle expressed admiration for the great potential and flexibility inherent in the UAE's financial markets. He commended the country's continuous commitment to innovation and development, evident in the multitude of economic projects and initiatives. Tuttle emphasized that the UAE's dedication to enhancing its financial infrastructure and attracting foreign investments has established it as a pivotal market in the Middle East and North Africa region.



Tuttle underscored the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed to cooperate with the Abu Dhabi Securities Market in various key activities. This collaboration, he noted, serves as compelling evidence of the significant potential and growth within the region. Reflecting on his first visit to the UAE, Tuttle expressed his surprise at witnessing the extent of potential in the region and the remarkable development of the financial sector.



As the New York Stock Exchange continuously seeks to expand its global business reach and explore new opportunities for strategic partnerships, Tuttle emphasized that the partnership with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange strengthens their presence in the region. He sees this cooperation as a crucial opportunity to build a bridge between East and West, benefiting investors and exporters in both regions. Tuttle is confident that this strategic partnership will significantly enhance connectivity between global markets, providing international investors in the United States with access to high-performing markets and companies in the Gulf region and beyond.

