Saudi Calls For Lifting Syria Sanctions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia on Sunday called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria after meetings with top diplomats from the Middle East and Europe that focused on the war-ravaged country's future.

The kingdom is seeking to increase its influence in Syria after longtime Bashar al-Assad was toppled last month, analysts say.

"We stressed the importance of lifting unilateral and international sanctions imposed on Syria, as their continuation hinders the aspirations of the Syrian people to achieve development and reconstruction," Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan said after Sunday's talks concluded in Riyadh.

The agenda included a meeting of Arab officials as well as a broader gathering that also included Turkiye, France, the European Union and the United Nations.

Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa is pushing for sanctions relief. His administration is represented at the Riyadh talks by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Western powers, including the United States and the EU, imposed heavy sanctions on Assad's government over his brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011, which triggered civil war.

More than 13 years of conflict have killed over half a million Syrians, left infrastructure destroyed and the people impoverished, while millions have fled their homes, including to Europe.

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said on Friday that the 27-nation bloc could begin lifting sanctions if Syria's new rulers took steps to form an inclusive government that protected minorities.

European foreign ministers are due to meet on Jan 27 to discuss the issue, Kallas told reporters in Riyadh.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in Riyadh that her government wanted a "smart approach" that would enable aid to reach Syrians.

According to the UN, seven in 10 Syrians need help.

A statement published Sunday evening by Saudi state media did not include a call from all participants for sanctions relief, instead saying "steps were discussed to support the brotherly Syrian people and provide them with all aid and support in this important stage of their history".

It also voiced concern about Israel's entrance into the buffer zone that separated Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights.

Riyadh is negotiating how to support Syria's long-term recovery.

"This includes creating a conducive environment for the return of Syrian refugees," Prince Faisal said in his statement to reporters.

MENAFN12012025000067011011ID1109081934