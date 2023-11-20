Gaza experiences campaign of starvation in conjunction with 45-day conflict

(MENAFN) The media office of the Hamas movement in Gaza has declared that the Gaza Strip is currently experiencing a deliberate campaign of starvation in conjunction with the 45-day-long conflict with Israel. The statement attributes the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the scarcity of food in local markets to the actions of the international community and Israel. It emphasizes the unprecedented worsening of the humanitarian crisis, with markets and shops facing shortages of essential food items like flour, oil, rice, and canned goods.



The statement highlights the complete halt of bakery operations, leading to the absence of numerous food items in the market. The increasing number of displaced people within Gaza, surpassing the region's capacity, has created a heightened demand for basic relief materials that are not readily available, raising concerns about the potential for famine and the spread of diseases.



Adding to the challenges, the cold weather and rainfall have amplified the need for supplies to help citizens cope with the winter climate. The government media office is calling for an end to what it describes as a deliberate act of starvation, approved by the international community and carried out by the Israeli army against Gaza residents. The appeal includes urgent calls for the provision of essential food needs, the opening of crossings, and collective efforts to avert a new disaster in the Gaza Strip.

