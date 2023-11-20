Putin declares ‘something unexpected’ regarding LGBTQ

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has weighed in on LGBTQ representation in cultural events, asserting that members of the LGBTQ community and its culture are integral to modern society and should not be excluded from cultural events or contests. Speaking at the 9th International Culture Forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin responded to a question from iconic Serbian film director Emir Kusturica about LGBTQ topics becoming mandatory criteria for winning certain film contests in the West.



Putin acknowledged the trend in Western competitions where depicting the lives of sexual minorities, transgenders, and other diverse groups seems to be a prerequisite for success. However, he emphasized that while LGBTQ themes should not be barred from representation, they should not be obligatory criteria for winning contests, as seems to be the case in some Western events.



The Russian president underscored the importance of "equality" as a universal principle, extending to cultural contests. His comments come at a time when discussions about inclusivity and representation are increasingly prominent in cultural and artistic spheres globally.



The ongoing 9th International Culture Forum, titled the 'Forum of United Cultures,' has convened in St. Petersburg and is scheduled to continue until November 18. The forum, hosting representatives from around 70 nations, including over 30 culture ministers, serves as a platform for international dialogue on various cultural matters. Putin's remarks reflect a nuanced perspective on the balance between LGBTQ representation and the principles of equality in cultural events, sparking conversations about inclusivity within the broader cultural landscape.



MENAFN20112023000045015687ID1107457759