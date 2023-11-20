Former ambassador claims Ukraine should brace for loss of US backing

(MENAFN) Valeriy Chaly, Ukraine's former ambassador to the United States, has issued a cautionary message to his homeland, urging it to brace for a potential political crisis in the United States that could adversely affect further military assistance to Ukraine. In an interview with the Espresso TV Channel, Chaly shared insights on a recent Ukrainian delegation's visit to Washington, where efforts were made to lobby the United States Congress for increased financial support to Kiev. According to the former diplomat, Ukraine finds itself in a precarious situation, facing what he considers the worst-case scenario among three potential outcomes.

Chaly expressed concerns about potential delays in providing aid to Ukraine, particularly as new House Speaker Mike Johnson, leading the Republicans, could impact the assistance. He emphasized the uncertainty surrounding future developments, stating, "We don't know what will happen next. It is already clear that there will be a decrease."



Despite these concerns, Chaly conveyed confidence that the West is unlikely to abruptly halt support for Ukraine in the near future. "I expect that this level of support will not decrease drastically until summer," he remarked, highlighting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has a financial plan for Kiev in place at least until next July.



However, the former ambassador urged strategic planning for the fall of next year, anticipating a potential political crisis in the United States that could complicate budgetary decisions. As Ukraine navigates the complex geopolitical landscape, Chaly's insights underscore the importance of proactive measures to safeguard military aid amid shifting political dynamics.



