Musk faces continuous criticism over ‘anti-semitic’ conspiracy theory

(MENAFN) On Friday, tech billionaire Elon Musk continued to face criticism for a third consecutive day from Jewish leaders, the White House, and major media advertisers, including Disney and Apple. This follows his endorsement earlier in the week of an antisemitic conspiracy theory, marking the latest instance in a longstanding pattern of echoing anti-Jewish bigotry that spans several years.



Musk triggered the backlash with a concise six-word statement he shared on Wednesday afternoon via X, the social media app he acquired a year ago. In response to another user who had accused Jews of harboring animosity towards white people and displayed apathy towards antisemitism, Musk wrote: “You have said the actual truth.”



The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, continued his commentary after the initial tweet, directing criticism towards the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization established by Jews to combat antisemitism. Musk's ongoing feud with the ADL, spanning several months, revolves around the organization's initiatives to curb extremism on social media—a campaign Musk claims has adversely impacted ad sales on X.



On Thursday morning, Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the ADL, expressed concern, stating that Musk's actions were posing a danger.



“At a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one’s influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories,” he said in a post on X platform, with a photo of Musk’s tweet.



On Friday, as the criticism persisted, the White House joined in condemning Elon Musk's actions, stating that he had endorsed "antisemitic and racist hate," which runs counter to "our core values as Americans."

