Change Leader & Global Speaker Jennifer Bryan's Guide To Lead People Through Change Successfully

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, United Kingdom Nov 20, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Change Master, Jennifer Bryan , specialises in helping a variety of corporate industries to increase employee engagement in the workplace through a holistic and people-centric change framework. Jennifer is an experienced change management and leadership specialist, who has worked with over 40 different organisations across multiple industries and can provide invaluable insights into making real change within a business. Leading People in Change: A Practical Guide , written by Jennifer Bryan, is an essential read for industry professionals and businesses seeking practical ways to develop and grow their skills and knowledge by learning how to lead people through change from within their businesses.

In a world defined by dramatic technological and economic shifts, business organisation large and small are finding themselves having to adapt and transform at an unprecedented pace. While these demands have led to numerous theories of change management – often with over-complicated methodologies and purely technology-focused approaches, the fact remains that change is primarily about people.

Leading People in Change: A Practical Guide will help businesses to:



Understand what is involved in change management as a leader.

Learn how to lead people practically and successfully through change.

Identify why people resist and what you can do to manage it.

Ask yourself powerful questions so you can lead your specific change effectively. Build effective people-centric change plans.

Aimed at the ordinary line manager just as much as the director of a large company, this book is a short, simple account of practical steps to lead people through change successfully. Drawing on the author's own tried and tested ABChange Model, Leading People in Change: A Practical Guide is both thought-provoking and practical, packed with quick and easy chapters and pertinent case studies that will help you to find the change strategy that is right for your business.

Jennifer Bryan is a published author, TEDx, global speaker, and Managing Director of Change and Leadership, who has worked with over 40 different organisations across multiple industries. She is also a Vice President of the Association of Change Management Professionals UK. She has a passion for putting people at the heart of the decision-making room. She has developed a holistic approach to change and created a unique leading change framework, the ABChange Model, and uses her commercial insight to help lead people in change.

Jennifer has been interviewed by multiple industry podcasts and presented at TEDx Scunthorpe, Women in Technology Global Conference, University of Reading Henley Business School of Management Conference and Alumni masterclasses, Association of Change Management Professionals (Global and UK), and Loughborough University. She is the author of Leading People in Change, contributing chapter author in Managing Change During Unprecedented Times (Mar 2023), and a book review on Elemental Change: Making stuff happen when nothing stands still by Neil Usher in Corporate Real Estate Journal vol. 11.1, the regular writer of industry journal articles in Workplace Insight Magazine and AshleyKate HR News, peer-reviewed articles Successfully Managing Change in the Workplace in Corporate Real Estate Journal vol. 8.1 (Oct 2018), Journey of Leadership in the Workplace in iCroner (Sept 2014) and Lead Behaviour in Coaching at Work (Jul 2012).

Leading People in Change: A Practical Guide is published by Legend (Hero) and available on Amazon.

Please find links to the book below:

Kindle:

Paperback:

Website:

UK: Amazon, Waterstones, WHSmith

EU: Amazon

US: Amazon, Barnes and Noble

APAC: Kinokuniya, Times