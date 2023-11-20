Isolve Technologies Opens New Sales Office In Oslo.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) We are excited to announce the opening of iSolve's sales office in the heart of Oslo, Norway



iSolve Technologies Nordic, the new Norwegian entity, will work with startups, scale-ups and grown-ups offering our Business Transformation Services. With our patented FOVO TM methodology and time tested Transformation frameworks, we aspire to rapidly grow revenues and profits for our customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Finland.



This is iSolve's 2nd office in Europe; we opened the Netherlands subsidiary in 2019-20.

“Our expansion to this vibrant city marks an incredible milestone for us. We already serve great customers in the IoT Hardware and Software Systems, AI, Imaging and App development areas; our local presence will further deepen our engagement and enable us to contribute more to their growth”, said, Parthasarathy, Founder & CEO of the iSolve Group.“ We are in contact with some exciting companies in Clean Energy, Sustainability, Travel, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Finance and General Engineering domains and look forward to a closer engagement in meeting their needs”, he added.



Since the 2020s, the Nordic nations have witnessed a notable surge in investments. The governments have instituted policies and programs to promote and bolster entrepreneurship backed by financial and tax-related incentives.



iSolve Nordic's new office and our ongoing investments in these great countries demonstrate our commitment to delivering top-notch services to ride the wave of innovation in this region. Below is a comprehensive list of services offered.



? Cloud & DevOps: We provide top-tier Cloud and DevOps services to streamline your operations, boost efficiency, and ensure your business stays ahead in the ever-evolving tech landscape.



? IoT (Internet of Things): Harness the power of IoT to connect, control, and monitor devices, making your business smarter and more efficient.



? AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning): Our AI/ML solutions help you make data-driven decisions, automate processes, and unlock hidden insights from your data.



? Energy Automation and Monitoring: We're dedicated to optimizing energy usage and reducing costs through our cutting-edge energy automation and monitoring solutions.



? Data Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI): Transform raw data into actionable insights with our data analytics and BI tools.



? Product Engineering: We excel in product engineering, turning your ideas into reality with precision and innovation.





or reach us at al or +47 929 60 681.



