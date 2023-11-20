solutions by stc launches My Business, the advanced self-care portal for B2B customers

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 20 Nov. 2023: solutions by stc, the specialized business arm of Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, announced the launch of its upgraded self-care portal offered to its B2B customers called ‘My Business’. The redefined portal falls in line with solutions by stc’s application of modern technologies to enable digital transformation and enrich the lifestyle of its customers.



Offering a range of added new features, the revamped experience provides B2B customers with more flexibility in managing their accounts and subscriptions. solutions by stc now enables admin and super admin users to perform multiple actions on the subscribers’ lines, such as subscribing to new services, activating lines, suspending lines, changing SIMs, and more. They can also directly pay through the portal by selecting one or multiple numbers under the account, whether they are fixed or mobility services, including the ability to pay on contract level. The portal will also allow users to manage their profiles by changing their names, profile picture, resetting their password, or even viewing their PIN/PUK codes. Additionally, the portal is highly secure with a built –in security system that allows managers to designate the type of access given to the users.



solutions by stc released a statement on how the revamped portal and its added features complement the Company’s one-stop business solution mindset and its own digital transformation strategy, while focusing on enhancing customer experiences. The Company progressively evolved and expanded its offering line within the past couple of years to emerge as a world-class digital services provider, and has since grown into a powerful one-stop shop for business and wholesale solutions, catering to the needs of government and corporate entities nationwide and across the region. solutions by stc now offers a range of connectivity solutions such as fixed or wireless services, 5G technology led by stc, as well as ICT, IoT, AI, and other IT products and services. The Company will continue to introduce pioneering technology enabled solutions based on the latest innovations in this digital era, serving as the preferred gateway to its customers through digital transformation.



