US-Bangla's Daily Flights On Dhaka-Bangkok Route From December 1

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The largest private carrier of the country US-Bangla Airlines will be launching daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route effective December 1, 2023.

Till then, the airline will continue to operate five weekly flights on the route, said a release, adding, the move follows efforts to meet additional travel demand between Dhaka and Bangkok.



From December 1, on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, US-Bangla's flight will leave Dhaka Airport at 11:45 am and will land in Bangkok at 3:15 pm local time. On the same day, the return flight will take off at 4:20 pm and will reach Dhaka at 6:05 pm.

Furthermore, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the airline's flight will take off from Dhaka at 9:40 am and will land in Bangkok at 1:10 pm local time. On the same day, the return flight will take off at 1:55 pm and will reach Dhaka at 3:40 pm, added the release.

The minimum one-way fare on Dhaka-Bangkok route has been fixed at BDT 27,507 and return fare BDT Tk 33,154 all inclusive.

Currently, US-Bangla operates flights to Bangkok, Singapore, Chennai, Male, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, Muscat and Kolkata in its international network along with all domestic destinations.

US-Bangla Airlines has a total of 20 aircraft including eight Boeing 737-800s and nine ATR 72-600s.

T