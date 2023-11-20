US-Bangla's Daily Flights On Dhaka-Bangkok Route From December 1

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka: The largest private carrier of the country US-Bangla Airlines will be launching daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route effective December 1, 2023.
Till then, the airline will continue to operate five weekly flights on the route, said a release, adding, the move follows efforts to meet additional travel demand between Dhaka and Bangkok.
From December 1, on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, US-Bangla's flight will leave Dhaka Airport at 11:45 am and will land in Bangkok at 3:15 pm local time. On the same day, the return flight will take off at 4:20 pm and will reach Dhaka at 6:05 pm.
Furthermore, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the airline's flight will take off from Dhaka at 9:40 am and will land in Bangkok at 1:10 pm local time. On the same day, the return flight will take off at 1:55 pm and will reach Dhaka at 3:40 pm, added the release.
The minimum one-way fare on Dhaka-Bangkok route has been fixed at BDT 27,507 and return fare BDT Tk 33,154 all inclusive.
Currently, US-Bangla operates flights to Bangkok, Singapore, Chennai, Male, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, Muscat and Kolkata in its international network along with all domestic destinations.
US-Bangla Airlines has a total of 20 aircraft including eight Boeing 737-800s and nine ATR 72-600s.
MENAFN20112023000163011034ID1107456525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.