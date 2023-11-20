Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, to Celebrate 15th Anniversary of its Historic Arrival in Dubai with Special Stay & Dining Offers

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) The iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is all set to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its arrival in Dubai on 26 November 2023. To mark this momentous occasion, the ship is offering a special 15% discount on accommodation as well as food and beverages across all its restaurants and bars on the day.



The QE2 is the sole floating hotel in the emirates and is permanently docked at Port Rashid in Dubai. Making dining onboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel exceptional is the extraordinary history of the vessel that has sailed over 6 million nautical miles, equivalent to 15 trips to the moon and back.



Ferghal Purcell, General Manager for Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, “In celebration of the historic day of 26 November 2008 when the mighty Queen Elizabeth 2 arrived in Dubai, we are delighted to offer all our guests an exclusive 15% discount on rooms as well as restaurants namely the Lido Restaurant, Golden Lion (the oldest pub in Dubai), and Pavilion. The QE2 is a record-holder for the longest-serving ocean liner, and has been an integral part of the maritime history. We look forward to welcoming our guests to join in our 15th anniversary festivities and be part of the QE2’s ongoing story, a tale of adventure, and unrivaled legacy.”



Staying at the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel is like discovering a story that stretches across decades and oceans. It's a chance to be enveloped by the ship's enduring spirit and to walk the same decks that have carried royalty, celebrities, and travellers from all corners of the globe. Each area of the vessel whispers tales from its illustrious past, offering an atmosphere that can't be replicated—a seamless blend of historical preservation and maritime adventure. From the well-trodden pathways that echo with the footsteps of its illustrious journey to the carefully preserved rooms that served as silent witnesses to history, guests are invited to be a part of the QE2's unique narrative. It is a living museum, where every stay promises a new chapter in its ongoing story, allowing you to experience a piece of maritime heritage that continues to chart its course through the annals of time.



Similarly, dining aboard the QE2 is an epicurean journey unlike any other. Step aboard and dine like royalty in settings that have hosted luminaries from across the globe. Indulge in a unique dining experience that takes you back in time to enjoy the finest international dishes which once graced the tables of this grand vessel. This maritime marvel, powered by powerful diesel-electric engines, each as large as a double-decker bus, has a gross tonnage that surpasses the RMS Titanic by 1.5 times. During its sailing times the magnificent QE2 hosted approximately 2.5 million passengers and it continues to make history with every guest that walks its hallowed decks.



In addition to the food and beverage discount, the QE2 is also offering an exclusive giveaway on Instagram for its 15th Anniversary celebration: a coveted one-night stay in its historic Captain's Room with Balcony, complete with breakfast for a lucky winner. To participate, simply follow @qc2dubai on social media, like the anniversary post, and correctly answer: "How many times did the QE2 circumnavigate the globe?" Tag two friends with #QE2Hotel15thAnniversary to enter the draw. The winner will be announced on December 20th, 2023.



15th Anniversary Discounts

15% off on Food & Beverage at Lido Restaurant, Golden Lion, and Pavilion.

15% Off on all Rooms (Offer available for room bookings done on qe2.com on 26th November 2023 only. (Validity 26 November 2023 to 31 December 2024).

Date: 26th November 2023

Location: Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Port Rashid, Dubai

For more details or information Call +971 4 526 8040 or email ...



About Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Managed by Accor



Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in emirates. Located in Port Rashid, in close proximity to Dubai’s main attractions and shopping malls, its 447 renovated rooms and suites are carefully decorated, offering a peaceful retreat in which to relax and unwind.



Guests can experience a culinary journey with innovative menus onboard the QE2. The hotel’s dining outlets include Lido - an all-day dining restaurant; The Golden Lion – the oldest pub in Dubai; The Pavilion - an alfresco lounge; and the Queens Grill – serving Afternoon Tea.



For those seeking an event with a difference, the iconic QE2 offers multiple one-of-a-kind venues in Dubai. Included in its facilities are unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether you are planning a birthday bash, an anniversary party, a wedding celebration, or any other social or corporate functions, the QE2 provides an inspiring and impressive backdrop that will delight your guests.





