Vodafone Egypt Invests EGP 300M In Clean Energy: Ayman Essam

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ayman Essam, External Affairs and Legal Director at Vodafone Egypt, said that the company is investing EGP 300m in clean energy as part of its strategy to achieve sustainable growth in the telecommunications sector. He told Daily News Egypt that the sector is one of the most promising and fastest-growing sectors in Africa and MENA, especially in Egypt. He added that Vodafone Egypt's strategy is based on three core principles: prioritizing customer satisfaction, providing the best communication products and services, and creating pioneering innovation in digital services.

What is the company's vision of the investment climate in the telecommunications sector?

The company believes that the telecommunications sector is one of the most promising and fastest-growing sectors in Africa and MENA, especially in Egypt. The company's strategy is to achieve sustainable growth by providing the best communication products and services, creating pioneering innovation in digital services, and giving distinguished digital experiences. The company also aims to contribute to the development of the country and society by collaborating with the government, regulatory bodies, and private enterprises.

How does the company work to improve the quality of services in the Egyptian market?

The company offers a range of premium-quality digital services to the Egyptian market, such as mobile phone services, electronic banking services, Internet services, and integrated digital solutions. The company works to improve its services by exceeding customer expectations in terms of network speed and stability, expanding its network coverage, and possessing the largest market share in the number of spectrums. The company also employs the latest technologies, such as clean energy, cloud computing, and fourth-generation voice services.

What is the volume of investments allocated by the company to the Egyptian market in 2024?

The company plans to invest more than EGP 5bn in 2024 to enhance its technologies and services. The company is investing in clean energy, cloud computing, and fourth-generation voice services. The company also invests regularly in improving the Internet and data transfer. The company's decision to invest in any sector depends on the regulations and requirements in place, as well as the protection of the companies.

How does the company plan to keep mobile service prices stable amid the current inflation?

The company faces the challenge of global inflation and currency value fluctuations by employing strategies to improve operational efficiency, diversify revenue sources, and introduce new products and services to customers. The company also monitors the economic and financial situation regularly to ensure the effectiveness of its measures and to adapt to any new developments. As a result, the company can maintain the quality and stability of its mobile services without burdening the users.

How did the dollar price affect the operation and maintenance costs?

The company is affected by the decision to liberalize the exchange rate, as most of its operating costs, such as network maintenance and development, are calculated in hard currency, while its revenues are collected in Egyptian pounds. The company adopts strategies to mitigate the effects of these challenges, such as improving operational efficiency and diversifying revenue sources. The company also conducts regular reviews of the economic and financial situation to ensure the effectiveness of the measures taken and to adapt to any new changes.

What services will the company focus on in 2024?

In 2024, the company will focus on investing in cloud computing in the Egyptian market by providing advanced services and solutions, such as cloud hosting services, which allow companies to save infrastructure costs and achieve more effective management. The company will also provide fourth-generation mobile devices in its stores at reasonable prices to improve customer experience, facilitate data transfer, and access modern services and applications. The company aims to build an integrated digital society and reduce the digital gap in a way that supports economic and social development.

How does the company see the sector's growth opportunities in 2024?

The company sees the sector's growth opportunities in 2024 as very promising, as the Egyptian government fully recognizes the crucial role that the communications sector plays in driving development. According to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the sector has witnessed an impressive annual growth rate ranging between 15.5% and 17% over the past five years. The sector has also achieved a major breakthrough in terms of increasing digital exports, as it is targeted that Egypt's digital exports reach about $5 in the fiscal year 2022-2023. The company believes that the sector has growth opportunities in spreading the fifth-generation networks, which will create job opportunities for the fresh graduates inside the sector.

With the presence of employee-less smart shopping centers in certain countries, how does Vodafone aim to incorporate artificial intelligence into its services?

The company aims to incorporate artificial intelligence into its services in a way that enhances its business activity and its clients in various fields while preserving human factors and data privacy. The company cherishes human interactions and strives to provide exceptional experiences, so the human factor remains indispensable to the success of Vodafone's operations. The company is committed to ensuring that its approach to working with artificial intelligence technologies and applications is advanced, fair, and secure. The company is working on developing new artificial intelligence technologies and innovations to support its digital transformation, analytics, and energy efficiency.