(MENAFN) A prominent member of Russia's State Duma's Defense Committee, Aleksey Zhuravlev, has proposed a controversial initiative, suggesting that Ukrainian soldiers defecting to Moscow's side should be granted Russian citizenship and accompanying social benefits. This proposal comes in the wake of reports indicating the defection of a Ukrainian military pilot to Russia, allegedly an active-duty senior officer in Kiev's armed forces.



In an interview with NEWS.RU published on Saturday, Zhuravlev asserted that if Ukrainians express a desire to fight on Russia's side, they should be granted citizenship promptly, coupled with incentivizing measures. According to Zhuravlev, these measures are intended to encourage individuals to switch allegiance, framing them as returning to their historical homeland.



As a member of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) faction in the lower house of parliament, Zhuravlev also emphasized the need for special services to work on an individual basis with Ukrainians who defect, with the objective of identifying potential war criminals among them.



These developments unfold against the backdrop of reported setbacks in the Ukrainian offensive launched in early June. Kiev's forces have encountered challenges making significant changes on the frontlines, coupled with substantial losses in both manpower and equipment. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in October, claimed that Ukraine had lost over 90,000 military personnel, more than 500 tanks, and nearly 1,900 armored vehicles during the counteroffensive.



In response to the perceived challenges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide, Mikhail Podoliak, acknowledged on Friday that the campaign was not progressing as desired, criticizing the slow delivery of weapons from Western backers.



The proposal to grant Russian citizenship and benefits to Ukrainian defectors adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing military dynamics in the region. As geopolitical tensions persist, the potential implications of such initiatives on diplomatic relations and the broader conflict narrative will likely fuel further debate and scrutiny.





