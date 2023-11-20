Israel kills additional 3 journalists in Gaza

(MENAFN) Relatives confirmed that the head of a significant media institution in Gaza and two other journalists lost their lives over the weekend in Israel's offensive within the territory. This adds to the growing number of reporters who have died during the six-week conflict.



The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), based in New York, stated that the recent deaths bring the confirmed count of journalists and media workers killed in the region to 48 since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive.



The CPJ, aiming to verify each death with at least two sources, reported that the fatalities listed include 43 Palestinians, four Israelis, and one Lebanese journalist. The organization's documentation covers journalists killed on both sides of the conflict, although the majority of cases occurred in Gaza.



“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program manager, mentioned in an email sent to a UK-based news agency.



On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and the head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed. His pharmacist brother-in-law was also seriously wounded, according to information provided by his sister and other relatives to the news agency.

MENAFN20112023000045015839ID1107456145