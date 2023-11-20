Kyrgyzstan Calls For Expansion Of Japanese Businesses In Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 20. Kyrgyzstan
advocates for a broader presence of Japanese businesses and leading
corporations in the country, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov
said during a meeting with Masami Iijima, Chairman of the Japan
Association for Trade with Russia and Newly Independent States
(ROTOBO), Trend reports.
He highlighted specific areas where Kyrgyzstan seeks to deepen
collaboration, including green economy initiatives, tourism,
renewable energy sources, agriculture, light and manufacturing
industries, the service sector, digitization, and mining.
Zhaparov noted the new chances and existing potential for
collaboration with Kyrgyzstan in the construction of hydroelectric
power plants, the development of renewable energy sources, and
joint scientific research in these domains.
Recognizing Japan as an important partner, the Kyrgyz president
expressed satisfaction with the current year's good growth trends
in bilateral trade. However, he emphasized that the two countries'
potential for growing trade and economic cooperation has yet to be
completely realized.
Founded in 1967, ROTOBO actively promotes the development of
business cooperation with CIS countries. Partner countries include
Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia,
and Mongolia.
