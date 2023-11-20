Kazakhstan's Kuryk Port Provides Details On Major Expansion Projects (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Expansion projects are planned in the Kazakhstan's port of Kuryk, the source at the port told Trend .

"A grain terminal is currently being built at the port. The grain terminal capacity will be 1 million tons," said the source, adding that the terminal will have the ability to simultaneously store 25,000 tons of grain crops.

In addition, there are also plans to build a third berth in the port.

As the source explained, the construction of the berth will allow the port to receive and process heavy and oversized cargo. And this, in turn, will make it possible to diversify the range of cargo, as well as increase the volume of transshipment of large/heavy cargo to 500,000 tons per year.

To date, in connection with this project, negotiations are underway with potential investors.

The transit of goods through the port amounted to 153,000 tons from January through October 2023. This figure exceeded the transit for the entire 2022 (133,000 tons).

Based on the results of work for 10 months of 2023, the port of Kuryk processed 599 ferries. The volume of transshipment during the mentioned period amounted to 1.807 million tons. Of these, 1.24 million tons are railway-related (16,450 railcars) and 566,000 tons (23,652 units) have to do with road transport (trucks and passenger vehicles).

Kazakhstan aims to become a full-fledged transport and logistics hub in Central Asia and the Caspian region. Transport, logistics and trade hubs are being created around the country on the borders with China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and the Caspian Sea.

In particular, a project for the construction of a Sarzha Multifunctional Marine Terminal is currently being implemented in the port of Kuryk. The terminal's capacity will be 10 million tons per year, and full completion is planned for 2030.