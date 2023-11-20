Kazakhstan's Kuryk Port Provides Details On Major Expansion Projects (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Expansion
projects are planned in the Kazakhstan's port of Kuryk, the source
at the port told Trend .
"A grain terminal is currently being built at the port. The
grain terminal capacity will be 1 million tons," said the source,
adding that the terminal will have the ability to simultaneously
store 25,000 tons of grain crops.
In addition, there are also plans to build a third berth in the
port.
As the source explained, the construction of the berth will
allow the port to receive and process heavy and oversized cargo.
And this, in turn, will make it possible to diversify the range of
cargo, as well as increase the volume of transshipment of
large/heavy cargo to 500,000 tons per year.
To date, in connection with this project, negotiations are
underway with potential investors.
The transit of goods through the port amounted to 153,000 tons
from January through October 2023. This figure exceeded the transit
for the entire 2022 (133,000 tons).
Based on the results of work for 10 months of 2023, the port of
Kuryk processed 599 ferries. The volume of transshipment during the
mentioned period amounted to 1.807 million tons. Of these, 1.24
million tons are railway-related (16,450 railcars) and 566,000 tons
(23,652 units) have to do with road transport (trucks and passenger
vehicles).
Kazakhstan aims to become a full-fledged transport and logistics
hub in Central Asia and the Caspian region. Transport, logistics
and trade hubs are being created around the country on the borders
with China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and the Caspian Sea.
In particular, a project for the construction of a Sarzha
Multifunctional Marine Terminal is currently being implemented in
the port of Kuryk. The terminal's capacity will be 10 million tons
per year, and full completion is planned for 2030.
