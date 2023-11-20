Investments In Azerbaijan's Oil And Gas Sector Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Investments in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector increased by more
than 20 per cent. AZN 4 bln 913.5 mln was allocated to the oil and
gas sector in January-October this year, Azernews reports.
The State Statistics Committee has reported that during this
period the volume of investments in the oil and gas sector of the
country increased by 20.4 per cent.
It should be noted that in the corresponding period of 2022, the
mentioned indicator was at the level of AZN 3 bln 945.2 mln.
