Investments In Azerbaijan's Oil And Gas Sector Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Investments in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector increased by more than 20 per cent. AZN 4 bln 913.5 mln was allocated to the oil and gas sector in January-October this year, Azernews reports.

The State Statistics Committee has reported that during this period the volume of investments in the oil and gas sector of the country increased by 20.4 per cent.

It should be noted that in the corresponding period of 2022, the mentioned indicator was at the level of AZN 3 bln 945.2 mln.