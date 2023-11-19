Sharetrip Bags Second Round Of Investment, Launches App ST Pay

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Country's one of the leading travel tech platforms ShareTrip has evolved into a lifestyle brand with new and innovative features, including ST Pay (ShareTrip Pay), first of its kind app introduced by a travel management company in Bangladesh.

This was revealed during the celebration of Share Trip's 4th anniversary through a ceremony organised at a city hotel on November 19.

ST Pay comprises a number of beneficial financial tools, which will add new dimensions to user experience. They have also introduced an array of new features including vouchers, shop, mobile recharge, pay bill and many more.

Share Trip also announced a second round of investment from the Startup Bangladesh Limited (SBL) at the event.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division of Bangladesh, attended the event as the Chief Guest while Md Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division was the Special Guest and Sami Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Startup Bangladesh Ltd the Guest of Honour.





ICT Division's State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak addressing the event-Photo: Monitor

Speaking on the occasion, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister of Information and Communication Technology, said, "Share Trip has been making significant contributions within the country's tourism sector by seamlessly aligning travel with technology; and now, they are working to expand their horizons and introduce an array of lifestyle features ensuring convenience from all aspects. Through such initiatives, ShareTrip is bringing us closer to our Prime Minister's vision of a Smart Bangladesh.”

“While marking the significant transition from just a travel brand to a travel and lifestyle brand, ST Pay, with a wide range of financial tools, will simplify transactions for users. There are quite a few useful features like Add Money, Send Money, Money Requests, Bank Transfer, Transaction History, Make Payments, etc, with which the users can conveniently perform different transaction-related functions with ease. Owing to QR codes, facial recognition, and biometric login, transactions and payments are secure and convenient,” said Sadia Haque, Co-Founder and CEO of ShareTrip while addressing the event.







ShareTrip Co-Founder and CEO Sadia Haque speaking on the occasion-Photo: Monitor

Startup Bangladesh Limited (SBL), Bangladesh Government's flagship venture capital backed by the ICT Division, has again invested in ShareTrip, leveraging its success from 2022. This strategic investment is aimed at strengthening ShareTrip's market position through the introduction of its new service portfolio-ST Pay.

Senior officials from partner airlines, hotels, financial institutions and corporates were also present at the programme and were recognised for their continued support by ShareTrip on the occasion of its 4th anniversary. A total of 43 awards in different categories, including airline, hotels, agents, financial institutions, corporate, telco, etc were handed over to ShareTrip's partners.

T