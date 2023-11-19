Russian Shelling Kills Civilian In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian mortar fire has killed a civilian in his own house in the Sumy region.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On November 19, 2023, at around 18:30, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy, according to preliminary data, fired a mortar at civilian infrastructure in Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region. A 51-year-old man died in his own household as a result of the occupiers' attack," the post said.
According to the prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
