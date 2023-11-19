Homeland Defenders Party Appoints Essam Abdelghany As Secretary General Of North Upper Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

MP Tariq Nosair, Secretary-General of the Protectors of the Homeland Defenders Party, issued a decision appointing Brigadier Essam Abdelghany Elretmy as Assistant Secretary-General for North Upper Egypt in the party.

MP Tariq Naseer, Secretary-General of the Homeland Defenders Party asserted that the party believes in the importance of youth in building the Egyptian state under the leadership of President Al-Sisi, who announced his support for youth and implemented that in word and deed.

For his part, Elretmy expressed appreciation to MP Tariq Nusair, Secretary-General, and Ahmed Al-Otaifi, Secretary of the Organization, for nominating him for this high position and for his continued support, stressing that he will strive hard during the coming period to implement the party's goals.

Elretmy added that he will work in cooperation with the various secretariats to present a different model for party work.