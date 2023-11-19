Introducing Broadcast Channels On Facebook And Messenger

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Takeaways

. Broadcast channels are coming to Facebook and Messenger in the coming months.

. People who manage Facebook Pages can start broadcast channels as a way to engage more deeply with their followers.

. Anyone can join broadcast channels to stay up to date on the latest from their favorite Pages and dive deeper into the topics that matter most to them.



Mark Zuckerberg announced we're bringing broadcast channels to Facebook and Messenger. Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool for Pages on Facebook and are the latest addition to Facebook's robust set of tools that Page admins such as creators and public figures can use to directly reach and further engage with their communities. Broadcast channels also give a place for followers to feel even more connected and dive deeper on the things that matter most to them. Admins of Pages can use broadcast channel features like polls to get instant feedback from their community, send behind the scenes photos or videos, and use voice notes for more authentic expression.



We're currently testing the ability for Pages to create broadcast channels and expect to roll this out in the coming weeks. Anyone on Facebook can join these broadcast channels to stay up to date on the latest from their favorite Pages.



How It Works:

If you manage a Page on Facebook in a market where broadcast channels are currently available, you can start a channel directly from your Page. Otherwise, you can join the waitlist and you will be notified when the feature is available to you.

Once the broadcast channel is created and the first message is sent, followers of that Page will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. Only the creator of the channel can send messages, but members of the broadcast channel can react to messages and vote in polls.

You can join broadcast channels from your favorite Page's profile on Facebook and see those you've joined in your chats list. Once you join the channel, you'll start receiving notifications when content is posted. Notifications can be muted by tapping the“mute” icon at the top right corner of the channel thread.

For more information on how these work, visit the Help Center.



Safety and Privacy

Broadcast channels are subject to Facebook's and Messenger's Community Standards so people can feel safe being part of them. People can report both a broadcast channel itself or specific content shared in the channel, which can be removed if it goes against our policies.

Broadcast channels are also public and discoverable chat experiences, so they're treated differently than private messaging on Facebook and Messenger. We have tools and reviewers to help us identify, review and remove content in broadcast channels that may violate our Community Standards - often before anyone sees it.