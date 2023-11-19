-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Iraq Visits Tomb Of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)


11/19/2023 9:18:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited today the Alley of Honor to pay tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

President of Iraq laid a wreath at the tomb of the Great Leader.

Will be updated





MENAFN19112023000187011040ID1107453400

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search