President Of Iraq Visits Tomb Of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited today the Alley of Honor to pay tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

President of Iraq laid a wreath at the tomb of the Great Leader.

Will be updated