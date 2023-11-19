China deports man accused of embezzling millions of yuan from Morocco

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Public Security in China announced on Saturday that a Chinese man, accused of embezzling millions of yuan from his company and subsequently fleeing to Morocco, has been successfully extradited back to China. The financial executive, who reportedly misappropriated funds by utilizing passwords for his company's bank accounts, was not named in the statement. However, it was revealed that Shanghai police initiated a case against him in February 2020.



According to the ministry's statement, the suspect managed to transfer substantial sums of money from the company's accounts to his personal account. Moroccan authorities detained him in April of the current year, and after a legal process, his extradition was approved by a court in late October. The Chinese officials executed the extradition, bringing the accused back to Shanghai on the specified date.



In footage broadcasted by state-run CCTV, the man, identified only by his surname Luo, was shown signing an arrest warrant upon disembarking from the plane. Subsequently, he was handcuffed and escorted by police officers from the jetway to the tarmac, where a waiting police car awaited. The successful extradition is notable as it marks the first instance of Morocco extraditing an individual to China since the two countries' extradition treaty came into effect in 2021.



The case highlights the international cooperation between China and Morocco in addressing cross-border financial crimes, emphasizing the commitment to bringing individuals accused of embezzlement and financial misconduct to justice, regardless of their location.

