Operations to rescue 40 workers trapped in northern Indian mine enter 7th day

(MENAFN) On Saturday, efforts to rescue a minimum of 40 workers trapped in a northern Indian mine entered their seventh day. Rescuers are proceeding with "extreme caution" in the delicate mine tunnels beneath the Himalayan mountain, as per officials.



"The rescuers are dealing with a difficult terrain. There could be a boulders or any other obstacles as we proceed further," On Saturday morning, a senior official engaged in the operation in Uttarakhand state, aimed at rescuing workers trapped by a collapsed tunnel, informed a Turkish news agency.



"Everyone is working hard, putting their efforts to ensure the workers are brought safely out," he stated, continuing that many rescue organiztions were engaged in the task being carried out as a measure of a "proper strategy."



He also mentioned that determining the duration required to evacuate the workers was challenging. "We are keeping our fingers crossed and waiting for their safe return as soon as possible."



The comments were made by officials from the state-run National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation on Friday, emphasizing the necessity to "strengthen" the strategy to ensure that "nothing goes wrong midway through."



Since last Sunday morning, when the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel collapsed, trapping the workers who were there "based on the contractor tunnel entry register," an enormous task has been carried out in the Uttarkashi district, as stated by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry of India.

