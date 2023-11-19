Armenian premier declares deal on peace settlement principles with Azerbaijan

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asserted that his country has successfully reached an agreement with Azerbaijan on the fundamental principles of a peace settlement.



However, Pashinyan noted that the two nations are still using "different diplomatic languages," leading to a lack of mutual understanding.



He made these comments during the opening of the parliamentary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Armenia's capital, Yerevan.



Pashinyan highlighted the ongoing toll of the protracted conflict between the two countries over the Karabakh region. His statements followed a UN International Criminal Court hearing on Armenia's legal action against Azerbaijan.



In the lawsuit, Armenia accuses Baku of violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, citing the recent escalation of tensions in Karabakh.



However, UN agencies had previously stated that they had not recorded any instances of Azerbaijan's discriminatory behavior towards Armenians.



In September, Armenia ratified the Rome Statute, establishing the International Criminal Court, with the intention of pursuing legal action against Azerbaijan for its actions in Karabakh.



Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia have persisted since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, along with seven adjacent regions.

MENAFN19112023000045015839ID1107451472