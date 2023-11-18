8 Iraqi Rail Lines Re-Opened In Past Year

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has announced the reactivation of eight previously dormant rail lines:



The first dual line from south Baghdad to Al-Musayyib, covering 40 km, on August 30, 2023;

The rehabilitated Baiji field line, opened on November 5, 2022;

The North Umm Qasr Port Rail Line, on December 22, 2022;

The Jassr Al-Musayyib New Bridge line, as part of the Yusufiya Solution Project, on January 13, 2023;

The Silo Al-Samawah line, after rehabilitation on February 23, 2023;

The Cement Silo Al-Qaim line's rehabilitation and resumption of stone transportation to the Al-Qaim Cement Plant occurred on July 22, 2023;

The Baghdad-Fallujah rail line, inactive for several years, was reopened on July 22, 2023; The Silo Al-Shirqat line, after more than thirty years of closure, was reopened on September 17, 2023.

The statement emphasized that the General Company for Iraqi Railways has modernized, incorporating surveillance cameras to regulate train operations and installing automatic barriers to prevent recurring accidents. Furthermore, electronic payment systems have been activated at all stations.

The Ministry of Transport is actively developing a comprehensive plan to reactivate and operate all discontinued rail lines in the northern and western regions affected by terrorist activities.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)