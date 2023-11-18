China Is Increasingly Hostile To Israel

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The war in Gaza, triggered by the atrocities committed by Hamas on Israel's side of the border, has significant geopolitical ramifications for the rest of the world.

In times of crisis, Israel has an opportunity to see who its friends are. Many governments in the world, not necessarily Israel's closest partners, responded to Hamas' atrocities along the Gaza border by condemning the organization. China refrained from doing so, underscoring the fact that it is not a friend of Israel in the international arena.



Moreover, it has led international calls for a humanitarian pause or a ceasefire, hindering the Israeli military attempt to vanquish Hamas and free kidnapped Israeli hostages.



The Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Facilitating the attainment of Hamas' immediate aim of preventing Israeli military advances is not a friendly act. China supported the UN Security Council resolution on October 18 calling for a humanitarian pause in the fighting to allow aid into Gaza. Luckily for Israel, the United States vetoed it.

Beijing is trying to promote three key diplomatic aims: Bolstering its status as a champion of developing countries, the Palestinians being an example; enhancing its influence in the Middle East, and at the same time positioning itself as a superpower to rival the United States in a multipolar world, with some notable support.

Absurdly, China accused Israel of committing war crimes. Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, in a phone call that Israel needs to abide by international law and protect the safety of civilians (implying that Israel has not been). Wang denounced Israel for“going beyond self-defense” and called for an end to“collective punishment of the Gazan people.”