Sino-Azerbaijani Conference Of 7Th International Silk Road Exhibition Kicks Off In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Sino-Azerbaijani conference on the development of economy,
trade, culture and tourism was held within the framework of the 7th
International Silk Road Exhibition in Xi'an, China, Azernews reports.
Representatives of state institutions, private sector and public
organisations of the province took part in the event organised
jointly by the government of China's Shanxi Province and the trade
mission under the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.
Li Xiaoyin, deputy chairman of the Standing Committee of the
People's Representative Assembly of Shanxi Province, said the
historical Silk Road, which started from Shanxi Province, played an
important role in shaping not only trade relations between China
and Azerbaijan, but also friendship between our peoples.
The deputy said the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which is 10
years old, plays an important role in deepening cooperation between
the two countries in various fields. He recalled that China and
Azerbaijan have been working together on the implementation of the
One Belt, One Road Initiative, and Heads of State Xi Jinping and
Ilham Aliyev have agreed to develop relations between our countries
in various fields, strengthen mutual trust. and support at a
meeting in Samarkand last year.
Li Xiaoyin emphasised the good cooperation between Shanxi
Province and Azerbaijan, and stressed the importance of the
national stand at the Silk Road International Exhibition in Xi'an
in terms of demonstrating Azerbaijan's economic opportunities,
tourism potential and cultural wealth.
Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Bunyad Huseynov said
Azerbaijani-Chinese relations based on the principles of mutual
friendship and trust have passed the test of years and are built on
a solid foundation. Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the
People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, our relations are
experiencing a period of dynamic, comprehensive development and
have reached a new qualitative level - they have risen to the level
of strategic partnership.
The Ambassador noted that during the last meeting held within
the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in
Samarkand, the heads of our states gave instructions to diversify
economic cooperation and enrich it with qualitatively new
content.
At present, opportunities are being considered to expand the
range of cooperation in various economic spheres - energy,
transport and logistics, industry, agriculture and other areas of
mutual activity. Last year, the volume of trade relations between
Azerbaijan and China increased by more than 21 per cent compared to
the previous year and amounted to about 2.2 bln US dollars. Similar
positive dynamics has been maintained in the current year: the
volume of mutual trade has increased by about 50 per cent in the
first 9 months of the year.
Emphasising that Azerbaijan is China's largest trade partner in
the South Caucasus, Huseynov said that the energy sector is an
important component of bilateral cooperation between the two
countries and that China's advanced experience and technologies in
the field of alternative energy are of interest to Azerbaijan.
Noting that the transport and transit sector is one of the main
directions of Azerbaijan and China cooperation, the diplomat noted
that transport arteries passing through Azerbaijan, the created
modern infrastructure, Baku International Sea Trade Port,
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line and other projects will provide the
shortest and most efficient transport routes for transporting
cargoes from China to Europe and back, drew attention to the
formation. The interest of transit operators and logistics
companies of China to the "Middle Corridor" is growing, in this
connection the importance of cooperation in the formation of route
trains, exchange of logistics information and placement of cargoes
was emphasised.
Noting that the mutual activity of our countries in the cultural
and humanitarian sphere has great potential, the ambassador noted
that student and cultural exchange, mutual visits of delegations
representing various spheres serve to deepen cooperation in the
humanitarian direction and create favourable conditions for
international communication.
Azerbaijan's Trade Representative in China Teymur Nadiroglu made
a presentation on our country's economic and trade potential,
business and investment environment, transport and logistics
infrastructure, role in the implementation of the Belt and Road
Initiative.
Representative said Azerbaijan, where political and economic
stability has been ensured, has attractive opportunities for
Chinese companies in various economic spheres, including industry,
green energy, digital economy, transport, agriculture. He also
spoke about the ongoing work on the reconstruction of the economic
areas of Garabagh and East Zangazur, which have suffered great
destruction during the 30-year period of occupation, and said that
the active participation of friendly countries, including Chinese
companies, in this process is desirable. And about the favourable
conditions offered in the industrial parks and economic zones
established in the regions liberated from occupation.
Presentations on economy, foreign trade relations and culture of
Shanxi province were made at the event. Ikhtiyar Atalizadeh, an
employee of the trade mission, made a broad presentation of
Azerbaijan's tourism potential and said that Azerbaijan's tourism
sector has seen great development in recent years, making our
country a popular tourist destination for travellers from different
regions of the world with its cultural heritage, colourful nature,
ancient and modern architecture.
MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107449452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.