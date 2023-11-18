South Korean Educators Want To Teach Parents A Lesson

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In 2011, former president of the United States Barack Obama lauded the South Korean education system, where teachers are seen as“nation builders.” Inspired by the commendable commitment and quality of educators in South Korea, this praise captivated many within the country.

But a decade later, the landscape is vastly different. Thousands of schoolteachers have rallied against the South Korean government following the tragic death of a young teacher in July 2023.



Having recently been appointed to a primary school in an affluent part of Seoul, the late teacher found herself ensnared in a distressing situation involving a parent accusing her of child abuse. Several teachers across the country have taken their own lives due to conflicts with students and their parents.

In the aftermath of these incidents, teachers across the nation united. Unlike past protests, which were often orchestrated by teacher associations or labor unions, these demonstrations saw many teachers voluntarily participate, share information and gather regularly. Their demands centered around enhanced protection at their workplaces.



They called for amendments to the Child Welfare Act and the ability to discipline students without fear of facing child abuse accusations. About a month after the teacher's death, the Ministry of Education released a set of legal amendment proposals to help alleviate teachers' worries.

The legislature is also swiftly enacting legal reforms to establish an improved foundation for teachers to educate their students with the confidence that they will be protected if any disputes arise.