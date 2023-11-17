Panamanian Ports Record October Upswing

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Panamanian ports moved more cargo in October, both in the number of containers and in handling of merchandise for local transshipment and between terminals.

Figures from the Maritime Authority of Panama (AMP) indicate that at the end of last month, the movement of containers in the National Port System increased by 4.2%, totaling 758,847 TEU (unit equivalent to a 20-foot long container) in contrast with 728,057 TEUs in October 2022 and 6.2% more than in September of this year.

The movement through ports was dissimilar. Activity in October increased by 27.3% in the port of Bocas Fruit, as did Manzanillo International Terminal by 8.4%, and in Panama Ports Company (Balboa) it rose 15.7% compared to October of last year.

It decreased by 5.2% in Colon Container Terminal, 7.9% in the port of Panama Ports Company - Cristobal, and 6% in that of PSA Panama International Terminal.

Transshipment activity in the national port system increased by 3%, going from 637,351 TEU in October of last year, to 656,351 TEU this year. The increase was driven by transshipment or transfer between different terminals from the Pacific to the Atlantic and vice versa, by land and by rail.

The terminals that registered increases in cargo transfer activity were Manzanillo International Terminal, with a 7.1% increase in transshipment in October, and Panama Ports Company, from Balboa, which saw this activity increase by 17.3%.



