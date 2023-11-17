Ukraine, Germany Start Talks On Security Guarantees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Germany have launched the first round of negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, with the Ukrainian negotiating team headed by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva.

“Upon instructions of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine the first round of negotiations with the Federal Republic of Germany on bilateral security commitments has started today, as envisaged by the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted on 12 July 2023 in Vilnius,” the report says.

The President's Office reminded that Germany joined five other G7 countries with which Ukraine also begun respective bilateral negotiations.

"Germany is our reliable partner and one of the leaders in financial, military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Without Germany, it is impossible to imagine the effectiveness of security commitments and Ukraine's pathway toward future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community. That is why the start of bilateral security and support negotiations with Germany is crucial," emphasized Ihor Zhovkva.

During the negotiations, the parties exchanged their vision of the future bilateral security commitments, their format and content, and agreed on a plan of further actions.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 12, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of support for Ukraine. The document envisaged, in particular, the work on specific bilateral long-term commitments and agreements in the security sector.

As of early September, 28 countries joined the declaration on providing Ukraine with security guarantees. Negotiations on the conclusion of relevant agreements have begun with three of them.

