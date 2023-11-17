Bank Employees To Go On Strike For Six Days In December

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 17 (KNN) Banking services might be impacted next month as bank employees will go on nationwide strike with a slew of their demands.

The All India Bank Employee Association (AIBEA) has issued a notification in this regard and stated that there will be a strike which will be held by the employees of various banks and both government and private banks will be part of the strike. AIBEA will hold bank-wise strikes from 4 to 11 December.

According to the notification, the bank employees will go on strike on these days next month.

The employees of State

Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank(PNB) and Punjab & Sind Bank will go on strike on 4 December followed by employees of

Bank of Baroda

and Bank of India going on strike on 5 December.

The employees of

Canara Bank

and

Central Bank of India

will be on strike on 7 December, employees of -

Union Bank of India

and

Bank of Maharashtra

will be on strike on 8 December. The private banks will go on strike on 11 December.

The All India Bank Employee Association in its list of demands have stated that the government should stop outsourcing of permanent jobs in banks and also adequate recruitment of Award Staff should be done in banks.

AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam had pointed out earlier that outsourcing of jobs by some of the banks are putting privacy of customers and their money at risk apart from reduction in recruitment at the lower level,

Some banks are also indulging in violation of Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act. Even where the labour authorities have intervened, the management has ignored their advice, violated the provisions of Industrial Disputes Act and forcibly transferred the employees, he had stated.

(KNN Bureau)