Azerbaijan Railways, Stadler Discuss Construction Of Regional Service Center In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan
Railways CJSC and Stadler Rail Group discussed the construction of
a regional service center in Baku, Trend report.
The data of the Azerbaijan Railways shows that the meeting of
the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov with
the delegation headed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of
the Stadler Rail Group took place by Peter Spuhler.
The agreement signed between ADY and Stadler Rail Group in
October 2023 shows that delivery to Azerbaijan, testing and
commissioning of four new passenger trains are planned by the end
of this year, as well as the design and construction of a regional
service center that will start operating in Baku and will serve all
types of rolling stock of the Stadler brand.
In addition, negotiations were also held during the meeting on
the training of local specialists and machinists who will serve the
Stadler rolling stock.
Six more passenger trains ordered from the Swiss company Stadler
Rail Group are planned to be delivered to Azerbaijan within the
next year.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107446354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.