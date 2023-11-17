Armed Drone Targets Kurdistan (Al-Harir) Airbase

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Al-Harir military airbase, hosting the international coalition forces to fight the so-called Islamic State (ISIS), was targeted by a booby-trapped drone, the General Counter-Terrorism Directorate in Kurdistan Region in Northern Iraq announced Friday.
In a statement, the Directorate said that the airbase located in Northern Irbil has been subjected to continuous attacks by robotic aircraft.
On Thursday, the US Department of Defense revealed that its military bases in Iraq and Syria had been subjected to about 58 attacks since October 17. (end)
